Arkansas coronavirus live updates: 508 confirmed cases, 7 deaths, including one in a nursing home

March 30 6:37 p.m. - The Arkansas Department of Health is now reporting over 500 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state.

March 30 1:50 p.m. - Hutchinson says restrictions on casinos will be extended.

March 30 1:47 p.m. - Governor was on a call from the White House and President Trump today. Under CARES Act, Arkansas will receive funds from federal government. Gov. Hutchinson signed an executive order for a steering committee to guide the allocation of funds. $1.25 billion in federal funds expected to come to Arkansas. It must be used for COVID-19 costs and has to be used by the end of the calendar year. It cannot be used to fill holes in the state budget.

March 30 1:46 p.m. - Governor says State Parks are a great place to do something and be apart. Sports (like tennis) are fine as long as you can be 6 feet apart. Maintain distance even in groups of less than 10 people.

March 30 1:45 p.m. - $45 million more allocated for the purchase of personal protection equipment for health care workers and ventilators.

March 30 1:40 p.m. - Out of the 473 cases, 17 are children, 307 are aged 18-64, 6 pregnant women, 71 are related to domestic travel and 73 healthcare workers

March 30 1:35 p.m. - 62 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Arkansas, 21 are on ventilators. 29 have recovered so far.

March 30 1:30 p.m. - Governor confirms 473 cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas, including one more death, totaling seven so far in the state. The newest death was a person over the age of 65 and was in a nursing home.

March 30 10:20 a.m - The Arkansas Department of Health is now reporting 449 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state. Sebastian County is now reporting five cases.

March 30 9:06 a.m - Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced he will be providing an updated on the response to coronavirus in Arkansas at 1:30 p.m. Monday in Little Rock.

Coronavirus symptoms

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk