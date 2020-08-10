x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Coronavirus

Record-high number of COVID-19 hospitalizations continues in Arkansas this week

Arkansas logged a large number of daily COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with the record-high number of hospitalizations continuing to rise this week.

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas logged a large number of daily COVID-19 cases on Thursday (Oct. 8), with the record-high number of hospitalizations continuing to rise this week. 

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 1,265 new COVID-19 cases (confirmed and probable) on Thursday. The total number of cases in the state is up to 90,145. 

RELATED: Coronavirus in Arkansas: Tracking COVID-19 Where You Live

“We continue to see high levels of community spread across Arkansas," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a press release. "While I see so many Arkansans doing the right thing by wearing a mask, keeping their distance, and avoiding large gatherings, I know that it will take everyone working together to defeat this virus.”

The number of Arkansans hospitalized with COVID-19 increased by nine to 547. This follows the record-high numbers of Arkansans hospitalized with the virus on Tuesday and Wednesday. 

RELATED: Another record reached for COVID-19 hospitalizations; 16 more deaths reported

Over 212,000 Americans have died from the virus and over 7 million have been infected. 

TRACKING COVID-19 IN ARKANSAS YOUTUBE PLAYLIST