Record-high number of COVID-19 hospitalizations continues in Arkansas this week

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas logged a large number of daily COVID-19 cases on Thursday (Oct. 8), with the record-high number of hospitalizations continuing to rise this week.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 1,265 new COVID-19 cases (confirmed and probable) on Thursday. The total number of cases in the state is up to 90,145.

“We continue to see high levels of community spread across Arkansas," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a press release. "While I see so many Arkansans doing the right thing by wearing a mask, keeping their distance, and avoiding large gatherings, I know that it will take everyone working together to defeat this virus.”

The number of Arkansans hospitalized with COVID-19 increased by nine to 547. This follows the record-high numbers of Arkansans hospitalized with the virus on Tuesday and Wednesday.