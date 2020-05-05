Governor Hutchinson extends COVID-19 emergency order another 45 days

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday (May 5) extended a statewide COVID-19 emergency declaration for another 45 days.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday (May 5) extended a statewide COVID-19 emergency declaration for another 45 days, while warning that a new wave of prison cases was likely to come from a federal unit in Forrest City and possibly a state prison in southeast Arkansas.

Hutchinson also loosened restrictions to allow for out-of-state travelers to soon come to Arkansas hotels, lodges and state parks.

At his daily briefing, the governor announced he was extending his emergency order, set to expire on May 21, for another 45 days, although the law allowed him to extend for another 60 days. The move keeps all current guidelines and directives in place. Hutchinson explained why he only sought a 45 day extension instead of another 60 days.

“I chose not to do that to give us a measuring point 45 days later,” Hutchinson said. “Then, it will be a good time to reflect on where we are.”