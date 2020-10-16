Hutchinson says weekend is 'critical' to COVID-19 fight

Coronavirus cases continue to soar in Arkansas, approaching the 100,000 mark.

ARKANSAS, USA — Coronavirus cases continue to soar in Arkansas, approaching the 100,000 mark as Gov. Asa Hutchinson called this weekend “critical” to the state's fight against COVID-19.

State health officials reported 1,015 new coronavirus cases Friday, a high number for Arkansas but down from Thursday's daily-record 1,278 cases.

The state Department of Health on Tuesday reported that the new confirmed cases bring the state total for the outbreak to 97,539 with 8,609 now active and 590 requiring hospitalization.