Arkansas Children's reports record-high COVID-19 hospitalizations

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Children's Hospital recorded 24 patients who are positive with COVID-19, the highest the hospital has seen since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Tuesday, July 27, the hospital is experiencing 24 total patients with the virus which is a 50% increase over any daily hospitalization peak at Children's.

Seven of the 24 patients are in the ICU and four are on ventilators. None of the children who are hospitalized for COVID-19 have been fully vaccinated against the virus despite more than half being eligible.

"Arkansas Children's appeals to families and the public to please vaccinate children who are eligible immediately. We will continue to see more kids get sick quickly and the best ways to reduce the spread of COVID-19 are by taking the vaccine, masking and social distancing," the hospital said in a statement on Tuesday.

The CDC announced Tuesday that in areas where COVID-19 is surging, which includes the whole state of Arkansas, masks should be worn indoors even for those who are vaccinated.

Arkansas reported a total of 1,025 people in the hospital with the virus with 387 of those patients under intensive care and 205 on ventilators.

Only 3% of the state's intensive care unit beds and 20% of its hospital beds are available.

Arkansas ranks second in the country for new cases per capita, according to Johns Hopkins University research data.