Arkansas Children's Hospital expands capacity to help other hospitals

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Arkansas Children's Hospital has confirmed it has expanded its capacity to help other hospitals amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Dr. Rick Barr, EVP and Chief Clinical and Academic Office with ACH, the hospital reached out to UAMS and other hospitals in the region to inform them ACH can take care of any and all children that need hospitalization or other services.
ACH will also assist with young adults who need help.
According to Barr, this is the first step in expanded capacity.
"ACH is a level 1 pediatric trauma hospital and routinely takes care of injured children and adolescents up to the age of 18. At the request of UAMS, we have expanded our age restrictions to take care of injured young adults through age 25. We will continue to partner with UAMS and other hospitals to help meet the needs of Arkansans during this pandemic,” Barr said.