Arkansas children eligible for COVID-19 vaccine Nov. 3

After the green light from the CDC director, around 271,000 Arkansas children aged five to 11 will be eligible for the Pfizer covid-19 vaccine on Wednesday.

ARKANSAS, USA — As early as Wednesday, Nov. 3, parents can schedule an appointment at their local health unit for a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Arkansas as well prepared to get out the vaccines and make them available for the new age group,” said Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson.

The announcement has been a long time coming for some Arkansas families.

“We’ve been looking forward to the opportunity to have them vaccinated,” said grandparent Dennis Cherry.

Cherry has a total of 15 grandchildren with 6 of them being aged 11 or younger, including one who is immunocompromised.

“I think with the vaccine availability we’re going to have a little bit of confidence that they have a little extra layer of protection,” said Cherry.

Gov. Hutchinson and State Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero say the initial vaccine rollout will be slow with the vaccine being first available at local health units and later pharmacies and private clinics.

“If we see signals that are of concern they will be examined and closely evaluate it to see if there is a need to continue the vaccinations or modify it,” said state Secretary of Health, Dr. Romero.

As of now, Arkansas has 110,000 kid-sized doses of the Pfizer vaccine on the way.

“The parents now have the opportunity to make a choice and I think it’s up to each parent to weigh the cost and the benefit of getting the vaccine," said Cherry.“It’s a level of protection that I am grateful that it is becoming available to the children."

The governor agreed, saying he will not be mandating the vaccine.

“Our schools do not have a mandate, our state government does not have a mandate," said Gov. Hutchinson. "There is no intention to impose those mandates under state rules or in our department of education.”

The governor says he hopes the five to 11 age group will follow the vaccination rate of those 12 and up, which is 50 percent vaccinated because the state has seen an increase in elementary-age COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

“Children in Arkansas have a 50% increase in cases, an 84% increase in hospitalizations and a 64% increase in ICU admissions due to the Delta strain of COVID-19 between the winter and summer peaks,” said Governor Hutchinson.

The governor also says he recommends schools host vaccine clinics in the future to make it easily accessible for parents and students.