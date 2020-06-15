Arkansas begins Phase 2 of reopening today

ARKANSAS, USA — Today officially begins phase two of reopening the economy in Arkansas.
Businesses are now allowed to let more people in their doors, increasing capacity from one-third to two-thirds.
These new guidelines allow businesses to increase the number of people inside, but they are still required to social distance.
Dean Martinez, with pinnacle nutrition, says moving in to phase 2 is encouraging.
“It’s really hard for them to know for sure what’s going to happen next but if they give little steps that help us to see something moving along, it gives a feeling of something is being done, we see something that we can aim for, so even overall i think it will calm peoples hearts,” he said.
The decision to enter Phase 2 was made based on the state of Arkansas as a whole. Areas with high numbers of positive cases, like Benton and Washington counties, will receive additional help during this time. The CDC is in town to help state leaders find a solution to the spike in our area.