Arkansas begins Phase 2 of reopening today

Businesses are now allowed to let more people in their doors, increasing capacity from one-third to two-thirds.

ARKANSAS, USA — Today officially begins phase two of reopening the economy in Arkansas.

Businesses are now allowed to let more people in their doors, increasing capacity from one-third to two-thirds.

These new guidelines allow businesses to increase the number of people inside, but they are still required to social distance.

Dean Martinez, with pinnacle nutrition, says moving in to phase 2 is encouraging.

“It’s really hard for them to know for sure what’s going to happen next but if they give little steps that help us to see something moving along, it gives a feeling of something is being done, we see something that we can aim for, so even overall i think it will calm peoples hearts,” he said.