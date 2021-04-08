Arkansans testify in house committee about mask bill

Dozens of Arkansas residents, on both sides of the mask issue, spoke to the house committee for hours about the topic.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Two days into the special session called by the Governor, it is looking like there will be no amending to the law banning mask mandates as of right now.

The House Committee on Public Health, Welfare and Labor denied House Bill 1003 and House Bill 1004, which would have amended the law that prevents schools from requiring masks.

Multiple Arkansas, who sit on opposite sides of the mask issue, testified in front of the committee Thursday, August 5.

“We must protect the most vulnerable among us and those who can’t get vaccinated are among those vulnerable," said Stephanie Tebow, a parent who spoke in favor of amending the bill. That includes school children under 12 and those under 18 whose parents won’t let them be vaccinated,” said Tebow.

A chiropractor from Alma, Dr. Bill Smith, disagreed telling the committee that they need to trust parents to make health decisions for their children.

“Are we at that point where we are ready to say, we’re in charge of these children, we’re in charge of these parents, we know what’s best, we’re going to make the decision or them? I don’t think that’s a place for lawmakers,” said Smith.

A Bentonville mother, Jennifer Wamack Standifer, spoke about how she wants local school boards to be able to decide on requiring masks themselves because she is a working parent and needs her child in school.

“When we are talking about masks, it is the most minimally intrusive request you can make of parents and students to slow the spread of the virus and the variants,” said Standifer.

Parent, Emily Brown thinks children should not be forced to wear masks saying school boards being put in charge of children’s health is a civil rights lawsuit in the making.