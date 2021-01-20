Arkansans ages 70 and older receive Covid-19 vaccine at local pharmacies

Many pharmacies have a waiting list with thousands of people wanting to get the Covid-19 vaccine and some have begun receiving it.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — If you are 70 or older, it’s your turn to get the Covid-19 vaccine but a short supply and high demand means it likely will be weeks before everyone in this group is able to receive the vaccine.

“I’m extremely happy. We’ve been waiting for this a long time and so we’re glad to be here and hopefully this will get rid of this demon that we’ve all been wanting to get rid of,” Michael Jones said.

Michael Jones and his wife Carol were two of close to 200 people who received their Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine Tuesday (Jan. 19) at Medical Arts Pharmacy in Fayetteville. They got on the list last week after hearing people 70 and older like themselves would be next in line.

“We’re ready to get the second shot so things can ease up a little. But I do believe in what they’re telling me. We should keep wearing the mask whether we’ve had the shot or not until they tell us it’s okay not to,” Carol said.

Karen McDonald says she and her husband got on the list about two weeks ago and once they found out it was their turn, they made appointments online.

“I feel extremely fortunate to have gotten it. I know all the pharmacies in Fayetteville are working so hard to get it to our community and I’m just so grateful to have it,” she said.

Peggy Warren knows with the long list of people hoping to soon get the vaccine, that she is lucky to be just three weeks away from getting her second dose.

“We were planning on getting it and I had signed up here with Medical Arts, so coming in today was a total surprise but since we had the opportunity, at least I had the opportunity I thought I’d go ahead and get it,” she said.

Medical Arts Pharmacy is having vaccination clinics every weekday where they hope to give about 200 doses of the vaccine each day to people from their long waiting list.