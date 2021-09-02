x
Coronavirus

12.8% of Arkansas population vaccinated for Covid-19, 1,475 new cases reported Tuesday

During his weekly Covid-19 update, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced nearly 413,000 Covid-19 vaccinations have been administered across the state so far.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reported 1,475 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday.

According to the ADH, nearly 413,000 Covid-19 vaccinations have been administered across the state since Dec. 14, 2020. So far, 12.8% of the Arkansas population has been vaccinated, according to Gov. Hutchinson. 

  • 12.8% of the Arkansas population has been vaccinated as of Feb. 9
  • 100% of long term facility staff and residents have had their first shot
  • 50% of faculty and staff at public schools have had their first dose of the vaccine

New cases reported (308,848 total since the start of the pandemic):

  • Tuesday: 1,475
  • Monday: 637
  • Sunday: 672
  • Saturday: 1,341
  • Friday: 1,824

New deaths reported (5,148 total since the start of the pandemic):

  • Tuesday: 42
  • Monday: 30
  • Sunday: 15
  • Saturday: 11
  • Friday: 41

The ADH said it received 8,323 PCR and antigen test results from across the state on Monday. Of those tests, the state health department says 18% were positive.

  • Monday: 18%
  • Sunday: 9%
  • Saturday: 7%
  • Friday: 11%
  • Thursday: 12%

Covid-19 hospitalizations went down by 2 to 775 on Tuesday after reaching a record high of 1,371 on Jan. 11, 2021.