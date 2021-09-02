12.8% of Arkansas population vaccinated for Covid-19, 1,475 new cases reported Tuesday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reported 1,475 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday.
According to the ADH, nearly 413,000 Covid-19 vaccinations have been administered across the state since Dec. 14, 2020. So far, 12.8% of the Arkansas population has been vaccinated, according to Gov. Hutchinson.
- 12.8% of the Arkansas population has been vaccinated as of Feb. 9
- 100% of long term facility staff and residents have had their first shot
- 50% of faculty and staff at public schools have had their first dose of the vaccine
New cases reported (308,848 total since the start of the pandemic):
- Tuesday: 1,475
- Monday: 637
- Sunday: 672
- Saturday: 1,341
- Friday: 1,824
New deaths reported (5,148 total since the start of the pandemic):
- Tuesday: 42
- Monday: 30
- Sunday: 15
- Saturday: 11
- Friday: 41
The ADH said it received 8,323 PCR and antigen test results from across the state on Monday. Of those tests, the state health department says 18% were positive.
- Monday: 18%
- Sunday: 9%
- Saturday: 7%
- Friday: 11%
- Thursday: 12%
Covid-19 hospitalizations went down by 2 to 775 on Tuesday after reaching a record high of 1,371 on Jan. 11, 2021.