12.8% of Arkansas population vaccinated for Covid-19, 1,475 new cases reported Tuesday

During his weekly Covid-19 update, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced nearly 413,000 Covid-19 vaccinations have been administered across the state so far.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reported 1,475 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday.

According to the ADH, nearly 413,000 Covid-19 vaccinations have been administered across the state since Dec. 14, 2020. So far, 12.8% of the Arkansas population has been vaccinated, according to Gov. Hutchinson.

12.8% of the Arkansas population has been vaccinated as of Feb. 9

100% of long term facility staff and residents have had their first shot

50% of faculty and staff at public schools have had their first dose of the vaccine

New cases reported (308,848 total since the start of the pandemic):

Tuesday: 1,475

Monday: 637

Sunday: 672

Saturday: 1,341

Friday: 1,824

New deaths reported (5,148 total since the start of the pandemic):

Tuesday: 42

Monday: 30

Sunday: 15

Saturday: 11

Friday: 41

The ADH said it received 8,323 PCR and antigen test results from across the state on Monday. Of those tests, the state health department says 18% were positive.

Monday: 18%

Sunday: 9%

Saturday: 7%

Friday: 11%

Thursday: 12%