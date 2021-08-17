Area hospitals now offering monoclonal antibody treatment for those with COVID-19

In an effort to keep people out of the hospital, UAMS and Washington Regional are offering monoclonal antibody injections to those with COVID-19.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Arkansas and area hospitals are doing their part to slow down the number of patients needing treatment.

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) is now administering a special infusion to qualifying COVID-19 positive people in Northwest Arkansas to help minimize symptoms and keep people out of the hospital.

UAMS is providing the subcutaneous monoclonal antibody injections (Regen-Cov) on its Fayetteville campus at 1125 N. College Ave. on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 1-5 p.m. There are plans to increase to five days per week within the next two weeks, according to Sheena CarlLee, M.D., a UAMS internal medicine physician who is helping lead the clinic.

“The drug is not a cure, but is designed to lessen the viral load and severity of illness," CarlLee said. "The therapy has proven to help reduce the need for hospitalization for high-risk COVID-positive patients by nearly 70%.”

Monoclonal antibody therapies deliver man-made antibodies that the body’s immune system would naturally produce when exposed to the novel coronavirus. According to UAMS, introducing man-made antibodies speeds up the immune response process.

Qualifying patients are those with mild to moderate symptoms with less than 10 days since symptom onset and who carry one of the risk factors that could worsen outcomes from COVID-19, including:

Age 65 or older and those aged 12 to 64 who are at high risk for severe disease

Obesity, with a BMI greater than 25

Pregnancy

Chronic Kidney Disease

Diabetes

Immunosuppressive disease or immunosuppressive treatment

Cardiovascular disease or hypertension

Chronic lung diseases

Sickle cell disease

Neurodevelopmental disorders such as cerebral palsy

Having a medical-related technological dependence such as tracheostomy, gastrostomy, or positive pressure ventilation (not related to COVID-19)

The injections are outpatient only and UAMS has set up a special monoclonal antibody clinic space so that COVID-positive patients are kept separate from other clinic patients. Injections are administered in four sites on the body, and the patient is monitored for an hour to make sure there are no serious reactions to the drug. CarlLee said UAMS can treat about eight patients a day in Northwest Arkansas.

If a person doesn’t meet qualifications, they will be told to quarantine and asked some basic questions. If they need to be seen for a visit, then they will be offered a UAMS HealthNow visit.

COVID-positive Marshallese residents who need to be screened can call 479-332-0222 to speak to a Marshallese community health worker in their native language.

Washington Regional is also offering monoclonal antibody injections five days a week at the Washington Regional COVID-19 Testing Clinic at 3318 N. Northhills Blvd. in Fayetteville. Treatment is provided Monday - Friday from 9 a.m. - 3:15 p.m. and on weekends from 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Hours may vary depending on the demand for treatment.

Washington Regional says the treatment is available for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.