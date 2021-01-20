Another Arkansas lawmaker tests positive for coronavirus

Rep. Lanny Fite said Wednesday that he tested positive but has not had any symptoms.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Another Arkansas lawmaker has tested positive for COVID-19.

That's the third member of the Legislature to be infected since lawmakers convened this year's session last week.

Rep. Lanny Fite said Wednesday that he tested positive but has not had any symptoms.

Fite said he is isolating at home and had already been quarantining since Rep. Milton Nicks tested positive last week.

Fite sits next to Nicks in the House chamber.