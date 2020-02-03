Airlines offer coronavirus waivers as passengers decide whether to cancel trips

You never know if you'll get sick from COVID-19, so some airlines are offering to let you rebook your trip without the change fees.

Airlines are starting to offer travel waivers due to the growing concern over the new coronavirus, COVID-19. One of them notes that it will give "peace of mind" to people who may become infected with the virus and need to cancel their travel plans unexpectedly.

Some airlines are offering to waive fees to change an itinerary or cancel a flight. If there is a fare difference to book a new flight, passengers should expect to pay that difference.

JetBlue is suspending change and cancel fees on all new bookings made between February 27 and March 11 for travel through June 1.

American Airlines says any ticket purchased between March 1 at 4:30 p.m. central time (5:30 p.m. eastern) and March 16 at 11:59 p.m. central time will not incur change fees as long as the changes are made up to 14 days before the flight. Fourteen days is the quarantine period health experts recommend because that's the standard quarantine time for other types of coronavirus.

Alaska Airlines is offering a waiver for tickets purchased between February 27 and March 12 for travel through June 1. Passengers can make a one-time change. They can also cancel the ticket and deposit the money into My Wallet to be used on a different flight later.

"Based on advice from medical experts in infectious disease, we’re urging guests not to travel if they’re sick with an acute respiratory illness," Alaska said on its website about its "peace of mind" waiver.

Delta Airlines is offering to waive change fees on flights to Beijing and Shanghai, China, and Incheon, South Korea, through April 30. The rebooked itinerary must begin no later than May 31.

China and South Korea are the two most-affected countries in the coronavirus outbreak.

United Airlines is offering various refunds or waiving of change fees for flights to areas affected by the coronavirus including China, Hong Kong, South Korea and Italy. These vary based on when the flights are scheduled and where they are going. Check United's website at this link for specifics.

Hawaiian Airlines is canceling its service between Honolulu and Incheon, South Korea, through April 30. Change fee waivers are being offered for people flying that route. See the airline website for more information.

Southwest Airlines does not charge change fees on any of its flights.