ADH still receiving Covid-19 death reports from holiday season, active cases on downward trend

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — There has been a downwards trend in active Covid-19 cases across the state, but the death numbers continue to increase.

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha with the Arkansas Department of Health says these high death numbers are a result of the surge of cases over the holidays. She says the health department is still receiving reports of Covid-19 deaths from early January.

"When the case numbers go down, then the hospitalizations go down, and then the death reporting goes down. It happens one by one. You know, the death certificates, they may take a month to reach the department or more," Dr. Dillaha said.

Dr. Dillaha says the death toll lags by two to three weeks, so she says the death numbers should reflect the decrease in active cases by late February.

"The death rate, unfortunately, is going to remain high and slowly come down,

and then following the trend it's going to lag behind by two to three weeks," Dr. Dillaha said.

Dr. Marti Sharkey with the Fayetteville Board of Health says there is a downwards trend in cases in Washington County and they are seeing fewer people on ventilators in hospitals.

"We are seeing numbers we haven't seen since before Thanksgiving as

far as active cases," Dr. Sharkey said.

Dr. Dillaha says the downwards trend is encouraging but says the community should be vigilant to keep a surge from happening again.