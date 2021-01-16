ADH says there aren't enough doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Arkansas to meet the need

The state gets less than 38,000 doses of the vaccine each week which averages out to be less than 500 doses per county.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — As Arkansas moves into phase 1-B of the COVID-19 vaccination plan on Monday (Jan. 18), many pharmacies in our are still waiting to hear from the Arkansas Department of Health to know just how many doses they will get.

If you are 70 or older or a teacher, you are probably anxious to get your vaccine sooner rather than later and with high demand and short supply pharmacies are asking for patience.

“We still have a small number of doses coming to the state each week. We’ll have a little bit less than 38,000 doses coming to Arkansas next week for the first dose,” said Dr. Jennifer Dillaha with ADH.

Dr. Dillaha says this averages out to be less than 500 doses per county. She says we don’t have enough doses coming to our state to meet the need and they expect to be getting the same number of doses for the next several weeks.

“I do want to encourage people who are anxious to get the vaccine to sign up and get on an appointment list of only one pharmacy and to use your local resources," she said. "We ask them to not call and get on lists at pharmacies in counties where they don’t live."

Heartland Pharmacy in Fayetteville will be receiving more doses of the vaccine at all of their locations, they just don’t know exactly how many yet. That’s why they are only scheduling appointments from their waiting list for the number of doses they currently have.

Director of Operations Chris Cooper says they typically get a notice from ADH once an order has been confirmed and then a shipping notice and then they get the vaccine the next day.

“This is a very large population, and we have very limited doses, so we are trying to urge people and remind people that this is going to be a long process over weeks," he said. "We will get to the point where we can vaccinate everyone but it’s going to be a slow and steady process. We just don’t want people to get discouraged."