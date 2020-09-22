ADH says K-12 educators are not at greater risk of getting COVID-19 than general population

In our area, both Springdale and Fort Smith School Districts have 23 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in faculty and staff.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Now that most Arkansas schools have been back in session a month, we're taking a look at the number of COVID-19 cases in public school faculty and staff.

In our area, both Springdale and Fort Smith School Districts have 23 cumulative cases in faculty and staff, but the Arkansas Department of Health says from the data educators are not at a higher risk than the general public of contracting the virus.

“Most schools what they’ve had problems with is the teachers, is teachers who have been exposed to someone who is positive and therefore have to be quarantined," said Dr. Joel Tumlison said. "That has affected a number of schools, trying to make sure they have enough teachers and substitutes to continue classes."

As ADH Health Physician Specialist in Outbreak Response, Dr. Tumlison says in the past month students and teachers have been back in the classroom, districts are revaluating how they can limit teacher's exposure.

“How can they change the way they teach or where they are standing in the classroom or can we spread them out more or have them in a different spot in the room," Dr. Tumlison said. "All of those things to try and cutdown on how often they have close contact with students in general."

The Fort Smith School District says from June until the week school started there were six faculty and staff members who had tested positive for the virus and now the cumulative total is at 23.

“There is a healthy concern throughout the district for the situation we are in right now and so working together we hope that we can make an impact that will be the safest,” said Zena Featherston Marshall with the Fort Smith School District,

Right now the Fort Smith School District doesn’t have a reportable number of faculty and staff cases meaning the number is five or less.