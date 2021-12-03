ADH reports 459 COVID-19 cases Friday, 27 more deaths

While COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to go down, Arkansas reported 27 new deaths Friday.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reported 459 new COVID-19 cases on Friday (March 12).

According to the ADH, over 816,300 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered across the state since Dec. 14, 2020.

New cases reported (326,499 total since the start of the pandemic):

Friday: 459

Thursday: 340

Wednesday: 317

Tuesday: 432

Monday: 133

New deaths reported (5,437 total since the start of the pandemic):

Friday: 27

Thursday: 28

Wednesday: 25

Tuesday: 14

Monday: 24

The ADH said it received 7,135 PCR and antigen test results from across the state on Wednesday.

Thursday: 6%

Wednesday: 4%

Tuesday: 4%

Monday: 10%

Sunday: 5%

COVID-19 hospitalizations went down 19 to 259 on Friday after reaching a record high of 1,371 on Jan. 11, 2021.

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on Friday’s COVID-19 numbers: