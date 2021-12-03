ADH reports 459 COVID-19 cases Friday, 27 more deaths

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reported 459 new COVID-19 cases on Friday (March 12).
According to the ADH, over 816,300 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered across the state since Dec. 14, 2020.
New cases reported (326,499 total since the start of the pandemic):
- Friday: 459
- Thursday: 340
- Wednesday: 317
- Tuesday: 432
- Monday: 133
New deaths reported (5,437 total since the start of the pandemic):
- Friday: 27
- Thursday: 28
- Wednesday: 25
- Tuesday: 14
- Monday: 24
The ADH said it received 7,135 PCR and antigen test results from across the state on Wednesday.
- Thursday: 6%
- Wednesday: 4%
- Tuesday: 4%
- Monday: 10%
- Sunday: 5%
COVID-19 hospitalizations went down 19 to 259 on Friday after reaching a record high of 1,371 on Jan. 11, 2021.
Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on Friday’s COVID-19 numbers:
“Today's report shows the continued trend of lower new cases, active cases, and hospitalizations from the prior week. We have seen an increase of nearly 110,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses in the past week, and we anticipate this number to continue to climb.”