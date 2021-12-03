x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Coronavirus

ADH reports 459 COVID-19 cases Friday, 27 more deaths

While COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to go down, Arkansas reported 27 new deaths Friday.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reported 459 new COVID-19 cases on Friday (March 12).

According to the ADH, over 816,300 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered across the state since Dec. 14, 2020.

RELATED: Where to get COVID-19 vaccine in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley

RELATED: US hits COVID-19 vaccine milestone of 100 million shots

New cases reported (326,499 total since the start of the pandemic):

  • Friday: 459
  • Thursday: 340
  • Wednesday: 317
  • Tuesday: 432
  • Monday: 133

New deaths reported (5,437 total since the start of the pandemic):

  • Friday: 27
  • Thursday: 28
  • Wednesday: 25
  • Tuesday: 14
  • Monday: 24

The ADH said it received 7,135 PCR and antigen test results from across the state on Wednesday. 

  • Thursday: 6%
  • Wednesday: 4%
  • Tuesday: 4%
  • Monday: 10%
  • Sunday: 5%

COVID-19 hospitalizations went down 19 to 259 on Friday after reaching a record high of 1,371 on Jan. 11, 2021.

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on Friday’s COVID-19 numbers:

“Today's report shows the continued trend of lower new cases, active cases, and hospitalizations from the prior week. We have seen an increase of nearly 110,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses in the past week, and we anticipate this number to continue to climb.”