ADH officials discuss COVID-19 vaccine efforts in the state

In Phase Two the vaccine will be available for essential workers and in Phase Three it will be for people with chronic health conditions and seniors ages 65 and up.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — The Arkansas Department of Health officials says the plan to release the COVID-19 vaccine to the general public will be a three-step process.

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha with the Arkansas Department of Health says phase one of vaccine distribution is reserved for frontline workers and long term care residents, but now they are still developing a list for phases two and three.

“It’s not just health professionals like doctors and nurses that need the vaccine, but the people who clean the rooms to get ready for the next patient, they also need to be protected,” Dr. Dillaha said.

Dr. Dillaha says, for phase two, the vaccine will be made available to essential workers. This consists of correctional officers, police officers, firemen, teachers, and so on. She says phase two will be the largest and the list is extensive.

For phase three, the vaccine will be prioritized to people with chronic health conditions and seniors ages 65 and up.

Dr. Dillaha says as more doses come in, they will start distributing them to pharmacies across the state. The vaccine will not be mandated.

“We will be providing doses to pharmacies around the state, also to clinics who would like to receive it and vaccinate their patients, so it would be widely available,” Dr. Dillaha said.

The Arkansas Department of Health does have a more detailed list on its website of the three-phase plan, but officials say phases two and three are not set-in-stone.