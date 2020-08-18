ADH explains discrepancy with COVID-19 case numbers over the weekend

The ADH reported a total of more than 52,000 cases on Friday and the number went down to 51,000 on Saturday. They say many of those cases were from out-of-state.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reported 851 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday (Aug. 15). Instead of bringing the cumulative number of cases up as you would expect, the number actually went down more than a thousand.

“We went back and quote, cleaned up, end quote the data a bit,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero.

The ADH reported a total of more than 52,000 cases on Friday (Aug. 14) and the number went down to 51,000 on Saturday (Aug. 15).

Dr. Romero says they discovered that some of the negative tests were not being entered from one database to another and there were some redundancies in patients who were counted twice.

“There were also some individuals that were from out-of-state that were being counted as in-state and they were removed from the rolls," Dr. Romero said. "So now the number represents this cumulative negative removal of these cases that were positive but from out-of-state and any duplicates."

Deputy Chief Science Officer for the ADH, Dr. Austen Porter says some private labs give full patient information including where they live, but sometimes they only tell the ADH the person’s name, their date of birth and the results of the test.

“Unfortunately, we have enough private labs or data from private labs where it more the minimal amount of information that we they gather," Dr. Porter said. "This is a dual reporting state so these private labs, they send information to the primary care provider and they also send it to the department of health."

Dr. Porter says it’s really important for the positive cases that they get as much information as possible about the person so they can do their case investigation and contact tracing.

“Whenever we do get those positive cases in and we don’t have a county of residence, we still by default mark them as a positive Arkansan but when we do our mapping we just assign them as a missing county,” he said.

The ADH plans on doing a data clean up like it did this past weekend about once a month as the information becomes available.