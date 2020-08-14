ACHI to provide school district level data on COVID-19

Arkansas officials are working to provide data to assess how COVID-19 is impacting communities at the school district level.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — With roughly 10 days before the return of in-person school classes across the state, Arkansas officials are working to provide data to assess how COVID-19 is impacting communities at the school district level.

The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement revealed Thursday (Aug. 13) that it would provide cumulative and active number of COVID-19 cases per school district, as well as rates of cases and testing per 10,000 people in each district. The data can be viewed on ACHI’s website.

ACHI partnered with the Arkansas Department of Education and the Arkansas Department of Health to make the data available to the public.