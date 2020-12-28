A closer look at the long term symptoms of COVID-19

The President of Dysautonomia International says about 10 to 30 percent of all COVID-19 patients will develop a form of dysautonomia.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Doctors and researchers across the world found that some people were unable to fully recover after contracting COVID-19.

"We're seeing a lot of COVID patients have long term symptoms, not everyone with COVID but a subset of people who survive it are developing what people call 'long-haul COVID," said Lauren Stiles, the president of Dysautonomia International.

Stiles said about 10 to 30 percent of all COVID-19 patients have developed long term symptoms. Some of those have experienced symptoms relating to dysautonomia.

"It includes a lot of different disorders of the autonomic nervous system," said Stiles.

It occurs when the nervous system fails to work properly; including blood pressure, heart rate, digestion, etc.

"Months later they're showing up with lightheadedness, racing heart, when they stand up their blood pressure is going up too much, this is call orthostatic hypertension and they're getting a lot of other autonomic nervous system symptoms," said Stiles.

The disorder can develop from a number of different viruses, but researchers like Stiles found the symptoms to coincide with those of the coronavirus. The problem she said people will face is the lack in awareness and knowledge among healthcare providers.

"There are very few doctors who have the special training and expertise to diagnose and treat autonomic disorders," said Stiles. She added that if the illness is left untreated it can lead to patients being bedridden and "having a poor quality of life."

You can find a dysautonomia specialist near you here. You can find more information regarding dysautonomia here.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.