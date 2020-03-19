A Bentonville Woman Waits For Her Covid-19 Test Results

A little more than a week ago Bentonville resident Dianna Sacco started having symptoms of what she thought were just allergies.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A Northwest Arkansas woman was tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus earlier this week and is awaiting those results.

A little more than a week ago Dianna Sacco, who lives in Bentonville, started having symptoms of what she thought were just allergies.

“A couple days later I started having the worst sore throat I’ve ever had in my life, lots of body aches," Sacco said. "Low grade fever. I didn’t ever have the high fever. Fatigue, didn’t want to eat anything, slept a lot.”

Sacco is a healthcare worker, so she wanted to get her symptoms checked out before she went back to work on Monday (March 16), so Sunday (March 15) she went to the doctor where she tested negative for strep and the flu.

Monday morning Sacco drove to the testing site at Washington Regional Medical Center and now she is still waiting to find other if she tested positive for COVID-19. She says the actual test took just a few minutes, but she waited almost four hours for the test.

“They were taking three people at a time in the building and the first hour and a half I waited outside, it was drizzling and cold and then one of the workers came out and gave us all numbers, so we had the option to wait in our cars the rest of the time,” she said.

Sacco thinks she was exposed to the virus earlier this month when she flew in and out of the Atlanta airport. She wants to remind everyone that no one is immune to this virus and people need to take extra precautions.

“You may feel invincible but the people you expose it to might not be, so you have to think of others," she said. "Normally the way I feel I would’ve pushed through and went to work, but I’m so fearful of harming someone.”

Norma King is Sacco’s roommate and is also staying at home until Sacco gets her test results. She says she is fortunate to be able to work from home.

“I think at this time we need to remember to be kind to each other and act with mercy. We may have some difficult times coming up and we have to be aware to take care of one another,” King said.