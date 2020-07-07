82 COVID-19 cases reported at Kanakuk camp in Missouri

Health officials say Kanakuk is working with SCHD and made the decision to shut down the K-2 camp for this term after being alerted to the suspected COVID-19 cases.

LAMPE, Mo. — Over 80 cases of COVID-19 have been reported at a summer camp for kids in Missouri.

According to the Stone County Health Department (SCHD), as of Monday (July 6), there are 82 campers, counselors and staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 at Kanakuk K-2 camp in Lampe, Missouri.



Many of these cases returned to their homes and then tested positive. 31 were tested onsite at Kanakuk K-2 camp. At this time there is 1 positive case from Kanakuk K-2 camp who lives in Stone County.

SCHD is also monitoring Kanakuk K-2 cases and close contacts that live in Taney County.



Health officials say Kanakuk is working with SCHD and made the decision to shut down the K-2 camp for this term after being alerted to the suspected COVID-19 cases. All campers, counselors and staff have left the camp and gone home.