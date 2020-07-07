82 COVID-19 cases reported at Kanakuk camp in Missouri

LAMPE, Mo. — Over 80 cases of COVID-19 have been reported at a summer camp for kids in Missouri.
According to the Stone County Health Department (SCHD), as of Monday (July 6), there are 82 campers, counselors and staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 at Kanakuk K-2 camp in Lampe, Missouri.
Many of these cases returned to their homes and then tested positive. 31 were tested onsite at Kanakuk K-2 camp. At this time there is 1 positive case from Kanakuk K-2 camp who lives in Stone County.
SCHD is also monitoring Kanakuk K-2 cases and close contacts that live in Taney County.
Health officials say Kanakuk is working with SCHD and made the decision to shut down the K-2 camp for this term after being alerted to the suspected COVID-19 cases. All campers, counselors and staff have left the camp and gone home.
SCHD will be working closely with Kanakuk camps to identify those who have been exposed to the virus and quarantine them, as necessary. More information will be released from SCHD as it becomes available.
The health department encourages all residents to take appropriate precautions such as good hand hygiene and social distancing. CDC is also recommending cloth face coverings or masks as an additional, voluntary public health measure to help slow the spread of COVID-19 (N95 respirators should continue to be reserved for healthcare workers and other medical first responders). The cloth face coverings or masks should be worn in areas of significant community-based transmission (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies).
For more information, call SCHD at 417-357-6134, or visit the website: www.stonecountyhealthdepartment.com.