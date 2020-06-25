8 Lowell City employees test positive for COVID-19

City Hall has been closed to visitors and is only available by appointment.

LOWELL, Ark. — The Lowell Advertising and Promotion Commission’s meeting for Thursday (June 25) was canceled after eight city employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The meeting, which was to have been held at the Lowell City Hall, was forced to cancel after officials learned of the eight employees with the virus.

Consequently, City Hall has been closed to visitors and is only available by appointment.

The A & P Commission which held its April meeting via Zoom, will evaluate the upcoming meeting which is now scheduled for Thursday, July 2.