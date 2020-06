A 76-year-old woman passed away due to coronavirus Friday morning, according to the Sebastian County Coroner.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A woman has died from COVID-19 Friday (June 26) at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith.

The woman was 76 years of age.

This is according to the Mercy Hospital website, the Nursing Supervisor, and Sebastian County Coroner Ken Hobbs.

There are no further details at this time.