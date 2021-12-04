69 Covid-19 cases reported Monday, over 547K Arkansans fully vaccinated

Over 547,000 Arkansans are now fully vaccinated as the state reports four more Covid-19 related deaths.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reported 69 new Covid-19 cases on Monday (April 12).

According to the ADH, over 547,000 Arkansans have received both of their Covid-19 shots.

New cases reported (332,222 total since the start of the pandemic):

Monday: 69

Sunday: 100

Saturday: 171

Friday: 178

Thursday: 199

New deaths reported (5,665 total since the start of the pandemic):

Monday: 4

Sunday: 0

Saturday: 0

Friday: -1

Thursday: 2

Percentage of positive daily new cases

The ADH said it received 1,587 PCR and antigen test results from across the state Sunday, with 4% of the tests returning positive.

Sunday: 4%

Saturday: 3%

Friday: 4%

Thursday: 4%

Wednesday: 3%

Covid-19 hospitalizations decreased by 7 to 156 Monday after reaching a record high of 1,371 on Jan. 11, 2021.

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on Monday’s COVID-19 numbers: