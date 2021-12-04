69 Covid-19 cases reported Monday, over 547K Arkansans fully vaccinated

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reported 69 new Covid-19 cases on Monday (April 12).
According to the ADH, over 547,000 Arkansans have received both of their Covid-19 shots.
New cases reported (332,222 total since the start of the pandemic):
- Monday: 69
- Sunday: 100
- Saturday: 171
- Friday: 178
- Thursday: 199
New deaths reported (5,665 total since the start of the pandemic):
- Monday: 4
- Sunday: 0
- Saturday: 0
- Friday: -1
- Thursday: 2
Percentage of positive daily new cases
The ADH said it received 1,587 PCR and antigen test results from across the state Sunday, with 4% of the tests returning positive.
- Sunday: 4%
- Saturday: 3%
- Friday: 4%
- Thursday: 4%
- Wednesday: 3%
Covid-19 hospitalizations decreased by 7 to 156 Monday after reaching a record high of 1,371 on Jan. 11, 2021.
Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on Monday’s COVID-19 numbers:
“Our number of active cases and hospitalizations declined again yesterday. Our vaccine numbers are increasing, but we must do more. If you are 16 and older then you are eligible for the vaccine. It is important that our eligible high school students get a dose. Get your vaccine as soon as you can.”