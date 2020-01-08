67th annual War Eagle Craft Fair postponed until 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic

Each year thousands of visitors descend on the War Eagle Valley to take in the sites and sounds offered by over 200 artisans.

ROGERS, Ark. — The Board Members and staff of the War Eagle Fair have made the decision to postpone the 67th annual event that was scheduled to take place on Oct. 15-18, 2020 to October 14-17, 2021.

Founded in 1954, the War Eagle Fair began as a way for Ozark artisans to display and market their wares.

With the continued rise in COVID-19 cases in the Northwest Arkansas area, the board decided it would be "irresponsible on many levels to continue on with event as planned."

"We must make a valiant effort to encourage social distancing, limiting crowds, proper wearing of face masks and good hygiene in order to continue combating this global pandemic," event officials said in a statement. "We do not make this decision lightly as we fully understand the economic impact that will be made to vendors, organizers, Benton County and the State of Arkansas."

Starting Sept. 1, War Eagle Fair officials will be featuring all registered vendors on the event Facebook page and Instagram account.

"The impact of this pandemic on these artisans, whose livelihood is displaying handmade products at shows like ours across the country, has been tremendous," officials wrote in a statement.

The 67th War Eagle Fair will now be held October 14-17, 2021.