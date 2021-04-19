x
59 new Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths reported in Arkansas Monday

Coronavirus

59 new Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths reported in Arkansas Monday

Over 626,000 Arkansans are fully vaccinated as the state reports 59 new cases Monday.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reported 59 new Covid-19 cases on Monday (April 19).

According to the ADH, over 626,000 Arkansans have been fully vaccinated.

New cases reported (333,511 total since the start of the pandemic):

  • Monday: 59
  • Sunday: 45
  • Saturday: 221
  • Friday: 237
  • Thursday: 283

New deaths reported (5,699 total since the start of the pandemic):

  • Monday: 5
  • Sunday: 1
  • Saturday: 1 
  • Friday: 6
  • Thursday: 6

Percentage of positive daily new cases

The ADH said it received 1,753 PCR and antigen test results from across the state Sunday, with 3% of the tests returning positive. 

  • Sunday: 3%
  • Saturday: 1%
  • Friday: 6%
  • Thursday: 5%
  • Wednesday: 5%

Covid-19 hospitalizations increased by 3 to 164 Monday after reaching a record high of 1,371 on Jan. 11, 2021.

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on Monday’s COVID-19 numbers:

“Today we saw fewer new cases with more testing than this time last week. The increase in vaccine doses was larger this week than last Monday. Our combined efforts are keeping the numbers low, but we will lose momentum if we do not increase our vaccination numbers.”