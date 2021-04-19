59 new Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths reported in Arkansas Monday

Over 626,000 Arkansans are fully vaccinated as the state reports 59 new cases Monday.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reported 59 new Covid-19 cases on Monday (April 19).

According to the ADH, over 626,000 Arkansans have been fully vaccinated.

New cases reported (333,511 total since the start of the pandemic):

Monday: 59

Sunday: 45

Saturday: 221

Friday: 237

Thursday: 283

New deaths reported (5,699 total since the start of the pandemic):

Monday: 5

Sunday: 1

Saturday: 1

Friday: 6

Thursday: 6

Percentage of positive daily new cases

The ADH said it received 1,753 PCR and antigen test results from across the state Sunday, with 3% of the tests returning positive.

Sunday: 3%

Saturday: 1%

Friday: 6%

Thursday: 5%

Wednesday: 5%

Covid-19 hospitalizations increased by 3 to 164 Monday after reaching a record high of 1,371 on Jan. 11, 2021.

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on Monday’s COVID-19 numbers: