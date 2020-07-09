55 new COVID-19 cases reported at Benton County Jail

According to Lt. Shannon Jenkins with the Benton County Sheriff's Office, those that were tested have all been asymptomatic.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — After testing for coronavirus (COVID-19) over the weekend, the Benton County Jail found an additional five employees and 50 inmates have tested positive for the virus.

Sheriff Holloway, along with Turn Key Medical and the Arkansas Department of Health, determined a test for all inmates and jail employees would be the best practice.

About 600 people total were tested for COVID-19.

Jenkins said in a press release that all inmates have access to personal hygiene care and cleaning supplies are provided daily. In addition to those supplies, the pods are disinfected regularly.

All inmates are provided face coverings and all jail staff is required to wear face coverings.

All inmates’ temperatures are being taken twice daily and each inmate has access to medical staff, which is onsite 24 hours a day.