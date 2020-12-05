50 Arkansas COVID-19 patients to receive Remdesivir drug

50 COVID-19 patients in the state will receive the drug Remdesivir, an experimental medication used to treat the virus

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday (May 12) that Arkansas has received the COVID-19 drug Remdesivir.

The state only received enough for 50 patients.

Some of the 59 patients hospitalized will not qualify to receive the drug.

Remdesivir is a broad-spectrum antiviral medication developed by the biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences to treat COVID-19.

As of 2020, Remdesivir is being tested as a specific treatment for COVID-19, and has been authorized for emergency use in the U.S. and approved for use in Japan for people with severe symptoms.

Gov. Hutchinson says he will make an announcement on these openings on the following dates:

May 18 - Bars

May 20 - Summer camps and team sports

The following are COVID-19 numbers in Arkansas as of May 12: