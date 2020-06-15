5 Springdale Public Schools custodians test positive for coronavirus

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Five custodians at Springdale Public Schools have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Rick Schaeffer with the school district.



”CDC and Arkansas Department of Health guidelines are being followed and appropriate quarantining has been initiated,“ Schaeffer said.



When asked if others they’ve come in contact with we’re notified, Schaeffer said, “when someone tests positive the information is given to the Arkansas Department of Health. They take it from there.”