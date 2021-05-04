x
44 Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths reported Monday in Arkansas

ADH reported 44 new cases of Covid-19 Monday as over 464,000 Arkansans become fully vaccinated.
ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reported 44 new Covid-19 cases on Monday (April 5).

According to the ADH, over 464,000 Arkansans have received both of their Covid-19 shots.

New cases reported (331,098 total since the start of the pandemic):

  • Monday: 44
  • Sunday: 84
  • Saturday: 217
  • Friday: 144
  • Thursday: 211

New deaths reported (5,648 total since the start of the pandemic):

  • Monday: 5
  • Sunday: 2
  • Saturday: 2
  • Friday: 3
  • Thursday: 10

Percentage of positive daily new cases

The ADH said it received 1,415 PCR and antigen test results from across the state on Sunday. 

  • Monday: 3%
  • Sunday: 2% 
  • Saturday: 5%
  • Friday: 3%
  • Thursday: 3%
  • Wednesday: 3%

COVID-19 hospitalizations did not change from 145 on Monday after reaching a record high of 1,371 on Jan. 11, 2021.

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on Monday’s COVID-19 numbers:

“Today's report shows another decrease in active cases and low new cases. Even though yesterday was Easter, we still saw an increase of over 8,700 vaccine doses administered. We're making progress, and it's important we all do our part by getting vaccinated.”