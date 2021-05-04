44 Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths reported Monday in Arkansas

ADH reported 44 new cases of Covid-19 Monday as over 464,000 Arkansans become fully vaccinated.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reported 44 new Covid-19 cases on Monday (April 5).

According to the ADH, over 464,000 Arkansans have received both of their Covid-19 shots.

New cases reported (331,098 total since the start of the pandemic):

Monday: 44

Sunday: 84

Saturday: 217

Friday: 144

Thursday: 211

New deaths reported (5,648 total since the start of the pandemic):

Monday: 5

Sunday: 2

Saturday: 2

Friday: 3

Thursday: 10

Percentage of positive daily new cases

The ADH said it received 1,415 PCR and antigen test results from across the state on Sunday.

Monday: 3%

Sunday: 2%

Saturday: 5%

Friday: 3%

Thursday: 3%

Wednesday: 3%

COVID-19 hospitalizations did not change from 145 on Monday after reaching a record high of 1,371 on Jan. 11, 2021.

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on Monday’s COVID-19 numbers: