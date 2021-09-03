432 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday as number of hospitalizations go down

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reported 432 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday (March 9).
The ADH confirmed Thursday that the state had received its first doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Almost 24,000 vials of the vaccine arrived, and health professionals will begin administering them on Monday (March 8).
According to the ADH, over 757,000 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered across the state since Dec. 14, 2020.
RELATED: Phase 1B for COVID-19 vaccine expanding in Arkansas, new hotline set up to help schedule shots
New cases reported (325,383 total since the start of the pandemic):
- Tuesday: 432
- Monday: 133
- Sunday: 165
- Saturday: 327
- Friday: 570
New deaths reported (5,357 total since the start of the pandemic):
- Tuesday: 14
- Monday: 24
- Sunday: 22
- Saturday: 14
- Friday: 10
The ADH said it received 4,255 PCR and antigen test results from across the state on Sunday.
- Monday: 10%
- Sunday: 5%
- Friday: 5%
- Saturday: 4%
- Thursday: 7%
- Wednesday: 4%
COVID-19 hospitalizations went down 21 to 317 on Tuesday after reaching a record high of 1,371 on Jan. 11, 2021.
Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on Tuesday’s COVID-19 numbers:
“We continue to see a decrease in active cases and hospitalizations compared to last week. Also, an additional 104,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered since last Tuesday. Our continued mitigation efforts, including vaccination, masking, and social distancing, will get us closer to the end of this pandemic.”