432 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday as number of hospitalizations go down

Hospitalizations in the state continue to go down as more than 757,000 Arkansans receive the vaccine.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reported 432 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday (March 9).

The ADH confirmed Thursday that the state had received its first doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Almost 24,000 vials of the vaccine arrived, and health professionals will begin administering them on Monday (March 8).

According to the ADH, over 757,000 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered across the state since Dec. 14, 2020.

New cases reported (325,383 total since the start of the pandemic):

Tuesday: 432

Monday: 133

Sunday: 165

Saturday: 327

Friday: 570

New deaths reported (5,357 total since the start of the pandemic):

Tuesday: 14

Monday: 24

Sunday: 22

Saturday: 14

Friday: 10

The ADH said it received 4,255 PCR and antigen test results from across the state on Sunday.

Monday: 10%

Sunday: 5%

Friday: 5%

Saturday: 4%

Thursday: 7%

Wednesday: 4%

COVID-19 hospitalizations went down 21 to 317 on Tuesday after reaching a record high of 1,371 on Jan. 11, 2021.

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on Tuesday’s COVID-19 numbers: