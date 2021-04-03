x
Coronavirus

403 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday, hospitalizations continue to go down

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Arkansas continues to go down as vaccine distribution efforts continue.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reported 403 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday (March 4). 

According to the ADH, over 687,000 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered across the state since Dec. 14, 2020.

New cases reported (323,756 total since the start of the pandemic):

  • Thursday: 403
  • Wednesday: 404
  • Tuesday: 440
  • Monday: 94
  • Sunday: 3,220 (Data cleanup added previous mislabeled cases) 

New deaths reported (5,273 total since the start of the pandemic):

  • Thursday: 12
  • Wednesday: 7
  • Tuesday: 4
  • Monday: 7
  • Sunday: -174 (Data cleanup removed previous mislabeled cases) 

The ADH said it received 9,485 PCR and antigen test results from across the state on Wednesday. Of those tests, the state health department says 4% were positive.

  • Wednesday: 4%
  • Tuesday: 6%
  • Monday: 9%
  • Sunday: 3%
  • Saturday: 19%
  • Friday: 14%

COVID-19 hospitalizations went down by 25 to 372 on Thursday after reaching a record high of 1,371 on Jan. 11, 2021.