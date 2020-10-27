40 detainees, 9 employees test positive for COVID-19 at Washington County Sheriff's Office since Oct. 12

There are currently 28 positive detainees being held in the detention center. All are in quarantine and are either asymptomatic or have mild symptoms.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Since Oct. 12, the Washington County Sheriff's Office's contract medical provider, Karas Correctional Health, has tested/swabbed a total of 755 personnel and detainees.

Of those 755, nine employees and 40 detainees tested positive for COVID-19. 37 of the detainees were housed in quarantined blocks and three were housed in general population.

There are currently 28 positive detainees being held in the detention center. All are in quarantine and are either asymptomatic or have mild symptoms.

Those who are symptomatic are being monitored and cared for by Karas Correctional Health staff, who are on duty at the detention center 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The nine positive employees, along with 40 other employees who were direct contacts to the positives, were also quarantined in accordance with ADH/CDC guidelines and directives.