Third Washington County resident dies from coronavirus, identified as an assisted living resident

Providing a safe and healthy environment for our residents and team members is our number one priority. We have been following the recommendations of local, state, and federal agencies including the National Center for Assisted Living and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) throughout this international outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Despite our efforts, we have one resident who has tested positive for COVID-19. We are sad to report, this resident has passed away. We send this family our deepest condolences. At this time, we are unsure if the cause of death is related to this infection. We do not have any other residents or team members exhibiting signs or symptoms of this disease. We are actively monitoring all residents and team members and working in close collaboration with resident’s families, physicians and our local health department.