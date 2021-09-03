340 new COVID-19 cases reported, hospitalizations in Arkansas drops below 300

Coronavirus hospitalizations in the state dropped below 300 as Arkansas marked one year since the first case of COVID-19 was reported.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reported 340 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday (March 11).

The ADH confirmed Thursday that the state had received its first doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Almost 24,000 vials of the vaccine arrived, and health professionals will begin administering them on Monday (March 8).

According to the ADH, over 789,700 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered across the state since Dec. 14, 2020.

New cases reported (326,040 total since the start of the pandemic):

Thursday: 340

Wednesday: 317

Tuesday: 432

Monday: 133

Sunday: 165

New deaths reported (5,410 total since the start of the pandemic):

Thursday: 28

Wednesday: 25

Tuesday: 14

Monday: 24

Sunday: 22

The ADH said it received 8,356 PCR and antigen test results from across the state on Wednesday.

Wednesday: 4%

Tuesday: 4%

Monday: 10%

Sunday: 5%

Friday: 5%

COVID-19 hospitalizations went down 23 to 278 on Thursday after reaching a record high of 1,371 on Jan. 11, 2021.

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on Thursday’s COVID-19 numbers: