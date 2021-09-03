317 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths reported in Arkansas Wednesday

Hospitalizations in the state continue to go down as 25 new COVID-19 related deaths are reported in Arkansas.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reported 317 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday (March 10).

The ADH confirmed Thursday that the state had received its first doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Almost 24,000 vials of the vaccine arrived, and health professionals will begin administering them on Monday (March 8).

According to the ADH, over 771,000 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered across the state since Dec. 14, 2020.

New cases reported (325,700 total since the start of the pandemic):

Wednesday: 317

Tuesday: 432

Monday: 133

Sunday: 165

Saturday: 327

New deaths reported (5,382 total since the start of the pandemic):

Wednesday: 25

Tuesday: 14

Monday: 24

Sunday: 22

Saturday: 14

The ADH said it received 7,540 PCR and antigen test results from across the state on Sunday.

Tuesday: 4%

Monday: 10%

Sunday: 5%

Friday: 5%

Saturday: 4%

Thursday: 7%

COVID-19 hospitalizations went down 16 to 317 on Wednesday after reaching a record high of 1,371 on Jan. 11, 2021.

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on Wednesday’s COVID-19 numbers: