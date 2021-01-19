2nd Arkansas lawmaker tests positive for coronavirus since session's start

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A second Arkansas lawmaker has tested positive for the coronavirus since the Legislature began this year's session.
A House spokeswoman said Rep. Keith Slape told the speaker Tuesday he tested positive for the virus. Slape, a Republican from Compton, was at home with mild symptoms.
At least 23 Arkansas state lawmakers have tested positive since the pandemic began.
Also Tuesday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he was cautiously optimistic to see a decrease in the daily number of new virus cases. Arkansas reported 1,331 new cases Tuesday and 43 more deaths.