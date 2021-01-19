x
2nd Arkansas lawmaker tests positive for coronavirus since session's start

At least 23 Arkansas state lawmakers have tested positive since the pandemic began.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A second Arkansas lawmaker has tested positive for the coronavirus since the Legislature began this year's session. 

A House spokeswoman said Rep. Keith Slape told the speaker Tuesday he tested positive for the virus. Slape, a Republican from Compton, was at home with mild symptoms. 

Also Tuesday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he was cautiously optimistic to see a decrease in the daily number of new virus cases. Arkansas reported 1,331 new cases Tuesday and 43 more deaths. 

