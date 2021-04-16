237 new Covid-19 cases reported in Arkansas Friday, over 600K now fully vaccinated

Over 600,000 Arkansans are now fully vaccinated as the state reports 237 new Covid-19 cases.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reported 237 new Covid-19 cases on Friday (April 16).

According to the ADH, over 604,000 Arkansans have been fully vaccinated.

New cases reported (333,186 total since the start of the pandemic):

Friday: 237

Thursday: 283

Wednesday: 220

Tuesday: 224

Monday: 69

New deaths reported (5,692 total since the start of the pandemic):

Friday: 6

Thursday: 6

Wednesday: 7

Tuesday: 8

Monday: 4

Percentage of positive daily new cases

The ADH said it received 4,857 PCR and antigen test results from across the state Thursday, with 5% of the tests returning positive.

Thursday: 5%

Wednesday: 5%

Tuesday: 4%

Monday: 8%

Sunday: 4%

Covid-19 hospitalizations decreased by 1 to 152 Friday after reaching a record high of 1,371 on Jan. 11, 2021.

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on Friday’s COVID-19 numbers: