237 new Covid-19 cases reported in Arkansas Friday, over 600K now fully vaccinated

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reported 237 new Covid-19 cases on Friday (April 16).
According to the ADH, over 604,000 Arkansans have been fully vaccinated.
RELATED: US officials seek more data on rare clots before next steps amid paused Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
New cases reported (333,186 total since the start of the pandemic):
- Friday: 237
- Thursday: 283
- Wednesday: 220
- Tuesday: 224
- Monday: 69
New deaths reported (5,692 total since the start of the pandemic):
- Friday: 6
- Thursday: 6
- Wednesday: 7
- Tuesday: 8
- Monday: 4
Percentage of positive daily new cases
The ADH said it received 4,857 PCR and antigen test results from across the state Thursday, with 5% of the tests returning positive.
- Thursday: 5%
- Wednesday: 5%
- Tuesday: 4%
- Monday: 8%
- Sunday: 4%
Covid-19 hospitalizations decreased by 1 to 152 Friday after reaching a record high of 1,371 on Jan. 11, 2021.
Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on Friday’s COVID-19 numbers:
“Vaccination numbers were slightly lower yesterday than previous days this week. We have vaccinated over 900,000 Arkansans with at least one shot. My goal is to have one million shots in arms by next week. Help us meet that goal. The doses are available to meet current demand, so don't wait, and get your vaccine as soon as you can.”