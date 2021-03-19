228 COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths reported Friday in Arkansas

ADH reports 14 COVID-19 related deaths Friday as hospitalizations continue to decrease

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reported 228 new COVID-19 cases on Friday (March 19).

According to the ADH, over 924,500 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered across the state since Dec. 14, 2020.

New cases reported (328,273 total since the start of the pandemic):

Friday: 228

Thursday: 264

Wednesday: 325

Tuesday: 396

Monday: 117

New deaths reported (5,529 total since the start of the pandemic):

Friday: 14

Thursday: 8

Wednesday: 14

Tuesday: 12

Monday: 7

The ADH said it received 6,422 PCR and antigen test results from across the state on Thursday.

Thursday: 4%

Wednesday: 3%

Tuesday: 4%

Monday: 9%

Sunday: 5%

COVID-19 hospitalizations went down 12 to 233 on Thursday after reaching a record high of 1,371 on Jan. 11, 2021.

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on Friday’s COVID-19 numbers: