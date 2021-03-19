x
Coronavirus

228 COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths reported Friday in Arkansas

ADH reports 14 COVID-19 related deaths Friday as hospitalizations continue to decrease
Credit: AP
FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020, file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The U.S. is getting a third vaccine to prevent COVID-19, as the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reported 228 new COVID-19 cases on Friday (March 19).

According to the ADH, over 924,500 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered across the state since Dec. 14, 2020.

New cases reported (328,273 total since the start of the pandemic):

  • Friday: 228
  • Thursday: 264
  • Wednesday: 325
  • Tuesday: 396
  • Monday: 117

New deaths reported (5,529 total since the start of the pandemic):

  • Friday: 14
  • Thursday: 8
  • Wednesday: 14
  • Tuesday: 12
  • Monday: 7

The ADH said it received 6,422 PCR and antigen test results from across the state on Thursday. 

  • Thursday: 4%
  • Wednesday: 3%
  • Tuesday: 4%
  • Monday: 9%
  • Sunday: 5%

COVID-19 hospitalizations went down 12 to 233 on Thursday after reaching a record high of 1,371 on Jan. 11, 2021.

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on Friday’s COVID-19 numbers:

"Overall, total cases and hospitalizations continue to decline. We are working hard to immunize every eligible Arkansan. 20 members of the Arkansas Air and Army National Guard have been deployed to assist with vaccinations in four public health regions as we close in on one-million vaccines. Let’s continue to work together on getting to the other side of this pandemic.”