2020 Apple Festival canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

"It is with a heavy heart, we are announcing the cancellation of this year's 2020 Arkansas Apple Festival in Lincoln. Due to the changing circumstances and unforeseen future due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we feel this decision must be made in order to protect the safety of both our volunteers, vendors and citizens.

There is so much preparation months in advance and we waited until the last possible moment to come to the best decision possible, and with great sadness the decision had to be made to cancel for this year in October.

This is a new realization we face with the uncertainty of what is to come. We want to say thank you for the continued years of support from our sponsors, advertisers and of course the volunteers that have made the Arkansas Apple Festival a success. Please know that we will be looking forward to seeing all of you in 2021!!"