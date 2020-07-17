2 Farmington student-athletes test positive for COVID-19, sports suspended

Although the contact occurred off-campus, the school has suspended all sports activities in the affected facilities. It did not release which facilities though.

FARMINGTON, Arkansas — The Farmington School District received notification of two confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 among student-athletes.

Arkansas Department of Health officials will notify any student who has been in close contact with the individuals, the district said.

For the privacy of students and staff, the district did not share personal information.

Although the contact occurred off-campus, the school has suspended all sports activities in the affected facilities. It did not release which facilities were affected or what sports the students played.

Each of those individual facilities will remain closed for activity until they are properly sanitized to promote the safest return for student-athletes, the district stated.

The district released the following statement saying in part:

"We are committed to providing a safe environment for our students and staff, and will follow the guidance provided by the Arkansas Department of Health, Centers for Disease Control, and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education."