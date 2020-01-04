2 Arkansas state representatives test positive for COVID-19

Representative Murdock and Representative Flowers have tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas State Representative Reginald Murdock and Representative Vivian Flowers have tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

According to the Marianna Chamber of Commerce, Murdock is the first positive COVID-19 case in Lee County.

Murdock was in attendance during the special session that was called by Governor Asa Hutchinson to deal with the state budget related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hutchinson said he spoke with Speaker Matthew Shepherd and the governor felt that the social distancing that was implemented gave legislators "confidence they were not at risk at the time."

Speaker of the House Matthew Shepherd confired Flowers had also tested positive.

Key facts to know:

625 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

8,461 total tests

7,836 negative test results

10 reported deaths

45 recoveries

All public schools are closed until April 17