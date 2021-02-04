144 Covid-19 cases reported Friday, over 442K Arkansans fully vaccinated

The ADH reported three more Covid-19 related deaths Friday along with 144 new cases.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reported 144 new Covid-19 cases on Friday (April 2).

According to the ADH, over 442,000 Arkansans have received both of their Covid-19 shots.

New cases reported (330,753 total since the start of the pandemic):

Friday: 144

Thursday: 211

Wednesday: 212

Tuesday: 178

Monday: 79

New deaths reported (5,639 total since the start of the pandemic):

Friday: 3

Thursday: 10

Wednesday: 10

Tuesday: 15

Monday: 6

Percentage of positive daily new cases

The ADH said it received 5,349 PCR and antigen test results from across the state on Thursday.

Friday: 3%

Thursday: 3%

Wednesday: 3%

Tuesday: 3%

Monday: 5%

COVID-19 hospitalizations went down by 7 to 161 on Friday after reaching a record high of 1,371 on Jan. 11, 2021.

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on Friday’s COVID-19 numbers: