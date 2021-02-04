x
Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Coronavirus

144 Covid-19 cases reported Friday, over 442K Arkansans fully vaccinated

The ADH reported three more Covid-19 related deaths Friday along with 144 new cases.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reported 144 new Covid-19 cases on Friday (April 2).

According to the ADH, over 442,000 Arkansans have received both of their Covid-19 shots.

New cases reported (330,753 total since the start of the pandemic):

  • Friday: 144
  • Thursday: 211
  • Wednesday: 212
  • Tuesday: 178
  • Monday: 79

New deaths reported (5,639 total since the start of the pandemic):

  • Friday: 3
  • Thursday: 10
  • Wednesday: 10
  • Tuesday: 15
  • Monday: 6

Percentage of positive daily new cases

The ADH said it received 5,349 PCR and antigen test results from across the state on Thursday. 

  • Friday: 3%
  • Thursday: 3%
  • Wednesday: 3%
  • Tuesday: 3%
  • Monday: 5%

COVID-19 hospitalizations went down by 7 to 161 on Friday after reaching a record high of 1,371 on Jan. 11, 2021.

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on Friday’s COVID-19 numbers:

“We continue to see declining cases in our COVID-19 numbers. We are not increasing in cases like we see in many other states. Let’s all be mindful over Easter that we must continue to guard against the spread of the virus. Get a vaccine this weekend because this helps everyone. Yesterday, we saw an increase of over 29,000 vaccine doses administered.”