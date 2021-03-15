117 COVID-19 cases, 7 new hospitalizations reported in Arkansas Monday

Over 848,900 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered across the state since Dec. 14, 2020.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reported 117 new COVID-19 cases on Monday (March 15).

According to the ADH, over 848,900 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered across the state since Dec. 14, 2020.

New cases reported (327,060 total since the start of the pandemic):

Monday: 117

Sunday: 130

Saturday: 314

Friday: 459

Thursday: 340

New deaths reported (5,481 total since the start of the pandemic):

Monday: 7

Sunday: 19

Saturday: 18

Friday: 27

Thursday: 28

The ADH said it received 2,451 PCR and antigen test results from across the state on Sunday.

Sunday: 5%

Saturday: 5%

Friday: 6%

Thursday: 6%

Wednesday: 4%

COVID-19 hospitalizations went up 7 to 250 on Monday after reaching a record high of 1,371 on Jan. 11, 2021.

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on Monday’s COVID-19 numbers: