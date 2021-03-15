x
Coronavirus

117 COVID-19 cases, 7 new hospitalizations reported in Arkansas Monday

Over 848,900 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered across the state since Dec. 14, 2020.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reported 117 new COVID-19 cases on Monday (March 15).

According to the ADH, over 848,900 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered across the state since Dec. 14, 2020.

New cases reported (327,060 total since the start of the pandemic):

  • Monday: 117
  • Sunday: 130
  • Saturday: 314
  • Friday: 459
  • Thursday: 340

New deaths reported (5,481 total since the start of the pandemic):

  • Monday: 7
  • Sunday: 19
  • Saturday: 18
  • Friday: 27
  • Thursday: 28

The ADH said it received 2,451 PCR and antigen test results from across the state on Sunday. 

  • Sunday: 5%
  • Saturday: 5%
  • Friday: 6%
  • Thursday: 6%
  • Wednesday: 4%

COVID-19 hospitalizations went up 7 to 250 on Monday after reaching a record high of 1,371 on Jan. 11, 2021.

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on Monday’s COVID-19 numbers:

“Today's number of active cases is the lowest in Arkansas since early June. We are making great progress in decreasing our new case numbers, but we must continue to get vaccinated. The best thing each of us can do is get the vaccine when it's our turn.”