x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Coronavirus

10th Arkansas lawmaker tests positive for coronavirus

Rep. Marcus Richmond is the latest in an outbreak that prompted a halt to budget hearings last week.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A tenth Arkansas lawmaker has tested positive for the coronavirus in what has become the second-largest COVID-19 outbreak in a state legislature. 

A House spokeswoman on Wednesday said Rep. Marcus Richmond tested positive for the virus. 

He's the latest in an outbreak that prompted a halt to budget hearings last week.

Hearings resumed on Tuesday but with new social distancing procedures. Arkansas' outbreak is second only to one in Mississippi's legislature this summer, when dozens of lawmakers there tested positive. 

Arkansas has had more than 107,000 virus cases since the pandemic began.

RELATED: Coronavirus outbreak among Arkansas lawmakers grows to 9

RELATED: Coronavirus in Arkansas: 961 new cases Wednesday, 10% of Arkansans tested in October