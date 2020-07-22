104-year-old Arkansas woman beats COVID-19 after nearly one month in hospital

Ms. Rheba Eddy was released from the hospital in Danville after recovering from COVID-19.

DANVILLE, Ark. — The family of Rheba Eddy is celebrating in Danville after the 104-year-old was released from the hospital after recovering from COVID-19.

Jan Cathey posted photos on Facebook as "Mamaw" was release from the hospital. In the post, she thanked God, the doctors, and the staff at Chambers Hospital "who went above and beyond to bring her through this."

"It is serious, absolutely, but you can come through it too — she's living proof of that," Cathey said. "She's 104! She fought through this, had wonderful hospital care, wonderful doctor and there's hope that you can make it through this."

Ms. Rheba's family describes her as a tough little lady as she was in the hospital for 3 and 1/2 weeks. Her family said she actually lived at home independently until this spring and caught the coronavirus in a nursing facility.