Watch: Gov. Hutchinson commemorates 1 millionth Arkansan to be vaccinated

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson is commemorating the 1 millionth Arkansan to be vaccinated. 

In a press conference Thursday (April 22) at 11:00 a.m., Hutchinson will be joined by State Epidemiologist Dr. Jennifer Dillaha and Col. Rob Ator, the project manager for Covid-19 vaccine deployment in the state. 

As of Wednesday (April 21), 650,339 Arkansans have been fully vaccinated, and 331,568 have received at least one of their shots. 

Vaccines are now readily available across Arkansas, with the supply of the vaccine outpacing the demand. 

Just over 25% of the Arkansas population is fully vaccinated. 

Dr. Dillaha told our content partner KTHV that the state needs to reach 75-80 percent before herd immunity is reached. 

